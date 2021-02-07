Mini cattle drive goes according to plan near Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Mark Spencer sat on his four-wheeler along Experiment Farm Road at County Road 17 on a chilly Monday morning, waiting for a sheriff’s deputy to arrive.

Nothing illegal was going on, Spencer was just waiting for some traffic control so he and his team could move 80 head of cattle from the field along County Road 17 where they were moving to another field a quarter-mile to the east along Experiment Farm Road.

“We run cows on corn stalks,” Spencer told the Scottsbluff Star-Herald. “When we’re done with one field, we move them to the next. Sometimes, it’s just down the county road, but today it has to be down the highway a ways.”

The process didn’t take long, but it took some coordination.

“We’ve got a guy in a pickup to lead them with some hay,” Spencer said. “A couple of four-wheelers will gather ‘em up and keep ’em pushed to the pickup, and we’re going to bring the (deputy) today to help shut down the highway. It’ll just be a little safer that way.”