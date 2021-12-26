 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

Missouri man tied to 2-year-old's shooting arrested in Omaha

A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a toddler in suburban Kansas City has been arrested in Omaha

  • 0

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a toddler in suburban Kansas City has been arrested in Omaha.

Police have said the child died after a gun the 2-year-old was handling discharged Friday afternoon in Independence, Missouri.

The man fled after police went to the home to confront him about the incident. Police said they were initially told that the child was wounded by a bullet from a drive-by shooting, but investigators determined that wasn’t what happened.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the 23-year-old Missouri man got a ride to Nebraska and made arrangements to meet someone at a restaurant in Omaha. But authorities were tipped off about the meeting, so officers were waiting for the man when he arrived Friday.

Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson said the man was trying to break in to a pickup truck when he was arrested. He has been charged with theft in Nebraska and the sheriff's office is working with investigators in Missouri.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

S. Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News