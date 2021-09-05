Mitchell man repairs antique clocks from around the world

LaBounty said the certification process is important as is finding younger people to carry on the profession.

“Most of the people that get into this profession do it as a hobby. They’ve been doing it as a hobby most of their life. Now they’re reaching retirement age, and they think, ‘Oh, I’ll just hang out a shingle and I’ll fix clocks.’ Well, they’ve been doing it as a hobby, not as a profession. They don’t really know that, for example, Phillips head screws don’t belong in a clock from the 1700s or 1800s,” he said.

LaBounty had offered online classes on clockmaking in the past.

“Our server went down. When we moved it over to a new server, links got broken. The person who built it for us had since gone on and done other things, so we couldn’t get it back. But, I recorded the videos. Now, I sell training videos. I’ve got 30, almost 40 different DVDs that I sell on how to make a screw, how to service a certain part of the clock, just setting up the strike levers for a clock. There’s a lot involved in that. They are one hour to two hour videos,” he said.

LaBounty serves on the education committee for the American Watch and Clock Institute and is trying to pass on his knowledge and experience in other ways.