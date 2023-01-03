More than 1,200 McCool Junction tax statements corrected after miscalculation

YORK — More than 1,200 tax statements mailed out to property owners in the McCool Junction Public Schools district had to be corrected this month.
The correction should come as a relief to taxpayers.
The error centered on the school district's bond fund levy amount, which was stated to be at 18.7564 cents per hundred dollars of valuation. It should have been 1.11866 cents.
For the owner of a property valued at $100,000, the difference is $176.
Once the discrepancy was discovered, York County commissioners asked that taxes not be collected on those particular parcels — until the statements and calculations could be corrected — so money would not have to be refunded.
The commissioners authorized 1,237 tax roll corrections on Tuesday.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it's too expensive and not as flexible as buses. Buffett wrote a letter to the editor of the Omaha World-Herald and met with the mayor this week to lobby against the $306 million project and urge the city to let residents vote on it. But city officials are moving forward with the streetcar because they believe it will spur development, including Mutual of Omaha's planned $600 million headquarters tower downtown.
A 35-year-old man who was already sentenced to more than 145 years in prison for a different crime has been arrested in connection with two Omaha homicides that took place in 2015. Omaha Police said Cavin Cooper has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and several weapons charges in the 2015 shooting deaths of cousins Diondre Mitchell and Lafayette Reed. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said he hopes the arrest in the “double homicide from 2015 provides some closure for the families.” Cooper is already incarcerated for a 2018 assault when he was also convicted of being a habitual criminal. Prison records show that he was sentenced to between 145 and 170 years in that case.
Taxes will be falling and wages rising as new laws take effect Sunday in numerous states. The new year will bring higher minimum wages in 23 states. More than a dozen states will enact tax cuts. The January list of new laws also includes several affecting personal liberties. Cash bail no longer can be required of people accused of crimes in Illinois. Alabama will become the 25th state to allow concealed handguns without a permit. In California, police will no longer be able to stop pedestrians for jaywalking, unless they are in immediate danger of being hit by a vehicle.
A man is charged with murder in the death of Nebraska woman whose body was found in Kansas. The Douglas County Attorney's Office says 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, of Topeka, Kansas, was charged Friday after the body of Cari Allen, of Omaha, was found last month in a shallow grave near Topeka. Scott had previously been charged with kidnapping Allen. Prosecutors said the two had dated before Allen broke up with Scott about two weeks before she disappeared in November. Scott was arrested in Belize Dec. 7. Allen's body was found near Topeka on Dec. 21. Police have not said how she died.
Nebraska health officials are urging people to avoid eating alfalfa sprouts after linking them to 15 cases of salmonella. Most are in the Omaha area, and officials have linked them to several restaurants and grocery store chains. Douglas County Health Department epidemiologist Justin Frederick said investigators haven't determined the specific source. No cases in other states have been linked to the outbreak, and no products have been recalled. Salmonella infections cause diarrhea and fever. Most people recover but some develop serious illnesses. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 26,500 people are hospitalized and 450 die from salmonella infections every year.