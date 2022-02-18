'Mother Teresa of Nursing' celebrates 50 years of service at Millard care home

Being named the “Mother Teresa of Nursing” is a pretty high form of praise. Nurse Mary Schaaf’s former coworker, Mary Spangler, gave her the title and many others agree it fits her perfectly.

“The basis for how she has worked as a nurse is to be a friend and be in touch with people. It’s always been that love and kindness and respect for other people,” Spangler said. “I think that’s the basis of her being — that good Christian value of that moral code that she lives by.”

Schaaf, 77, works at the Millard Good Samaritan Society nursing home every other weekend. Each shift, she works with about 20 residents. On March 25, she will have worked at Good Sam’s for 50 years. Schaaf said it does not seem like she has been working there “that long,” but completely retiring does not seem like a possibility.

Originally from Atkinson, she came to Omaha for nursing school. She worked for five years in a hospital, then moved back to Atkinson. In 1972, she began working at the Good Samaritan Society Center in Atkinson. When her family moved back to Omaha, Schaaf was just a block away from the Millard location and transferred. She has been there ever since.

Millard Good Samaritan Society’s Vice President of Operations Aimee Middleton said Schaaf is a “dream team member.” For 50 years, Schaaf has treated every coworker, patient and visitor like they are family, Middleton said. She helps new employees “learn the ropes,” residents settle in and families relax during the transition to assistant living.

Judy Sealer worked with Schaaf, who also took care of Sealer’s mother at Good Samaritan.

“She would be at the door welcoming new residents,” Sealer said. “She would provide professional heartfelt care at their bedside. She would hold their hands during death. She would attend funerals, and she would comfort loved ones.”

Director of Nursing Larisa Mulroney said Schaaf puts her people first and goes the extra mile for her residents. She buys groceries and stamps when they ask her to. She comes in off the clock to join the evening extracurriculars. She will stay late to make sure her residents are heard and taken care of in mind, body and spirit.

Schaaf is the person the residents gravitate towards, Middleton said. Residents at Good Sam’s always check who their nurse is to see if Schaaf is on-duty. When she isn’t, they always ask where she is. One even refuses to do her daily exercise unless Schaaf walks with her. Another resident says, “Thank you, mother, for being here and taking care of us,” every time she helps him.

“I’ve always tried to treat the residents like I would a family member and to be patient with them if they had concerns or anything,” Schaaf said. “I was always willing to sit down with them and listen to them.”

Throughout the years, Schaaf has seen countless innovations and changes within the health care industry. When she began, the nurse uniform was a white dress and nurse cap. Rails on beds and belts on wheelchairs have been removed. The biggest change was the shift from paper to digital records. Throughout it all, Schaaf has embraced the new methods while still caring for her residents.

“(Reaching 50 years is) a huge accomplishment,” Middleton said. “A lot of people choose to work in long-term care. It’s a calling and I feel like Mary was called to this work.”

Sealer said it is unique for a nurse to stay at the same job for an extended period. Nurses often move and work a variety of jobs and positions within health care, but Schaaf is “different”: She is loyal to being a nurse in her community.

To Schaaf, why she has stayed at Good Sam’s and in the industry is simple:

“It didn’t really feel like it was a job,” she said. “It just kind of felt like one big family. You got to know the residents’ families and it was just wonderful to be able to do that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0