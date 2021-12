A mountain lion was killed by a vehicle in Washington County.

Sheriff Mike Robinson posted an image of the dead mountain lion on social media with the statement: "This is a first in a 40-year career."

Robinson said the animal was struck northeast of Arlington near the intersection of County Roads 15 and 26.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will collect the carcass, he posted.

