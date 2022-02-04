Mountain lion kitten trapped, killed in northeast Nebraska

PETER SALTER
Lincoln Journal Star
WARNING: This video contains strong language. While at a Saguaro National Park campground, hiker Tiffany Foster warded off a cougar in a tree near her tent.
Foster, who filmed and
posted the encounter on YouTube, was able to contact her husband via a two-way satellite messenger and escape the Grass Shack camping site north of Vail once the mountain lion retreated.
The
National Park Service alerted hikers the following day to avoid Grass Shack Campground, located in the Rincon Mountains along the Arizona National Scenic Trail, and closed the area from Dec. 3 and Dec. 12 due to mountain lion activity.
The full uncensored video can be
found here. Video courtesy of Tiffany Foster.
Video courtesy of Tiffany Foster
A state conservation officer killed a young mountain lion last week after it was accidentally caught by a trap near the Missouri River in northeast Nebraska.
The 8- to 9-month-old male was too injured to be saved, said Sam Wilson, furbearer and carnivore program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
It’s the second mountain lion kitten found in the area in the past few months. Last fall, an abandoned 4- to 6-month-old male was rescued, rehabilitated and sent to the zoo in Scottsbluff.
Based on their ages and the location, the two could be part of the same litter, Wilson said, but DNA testing will confirm whether they’re related. And they could be two of the three kittens captured by a landowner’s trail camera last summer, along with their mother.
Before that, Nebraska's only known mountain lion breeding populations were in the Niobrara River valley, Wildcat Hills and Pine Ridge regions — though solo animals have been spotted throughout the state, including on the edges of Lincoln late last year.
The lion killed last week was found in a trap near Maskell, in Dixon County, according to Ponca Public Schools, which posted Facebook photos of the conservation officer showing it to students.
The trap was set legally and the trapper reported it to Game and Parks after finding the animal, so he won’t face any legal consequences, said Duane Arp, assistant administrator of the commission’s law enforcement division.
Nebraska wildlife takes center stage in amazing photographs
Bighorn sheep
A pair of rams at Fort Robinson State Park in Sioux County during breeding season. Males seeking dominance.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Elk
Bull elk on Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Great blue heron
Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias) perched on a dead log on the bank of the Missouri River in Dixon/Cedar county.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Tom turkeys
Tom turkeys in Sarpy County, near Louisville.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Canada geese
Canada geese loaf in an icy pond at Pioneers Park.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
White-tailed buck
Why does this deer have antlers? A free webinar series from the state Game and Parks Commission will answer that question Sept. 3.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Bald Eagle
A bald eagle at the spillway on Lake Ogallala below Kingsley Dam.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Bison
A bouquet of sunflowers adorns the horn of a bison that has just finished wallowing at the Niobrara Valley Preserve in Cherry County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Pronghorn
Buck pronghorn gather in a pasture on the Oglala National Grassland west of Toadstool Park in Sioux County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Sharp-tailed grouse
Sharp-tailed grouse stand out against the white backdrop of a late spring snowfall at Fort Robinson State Park in Dawes County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Northern river otter
Northern River Otter (Lutra canadensis) in a small pond near Brea, Box Butte County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Sandhill cranes
Sandhill cranes rest on the Platte River at Martin's Reach Wildlife Management Area in Hall County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Mule deer
Mule deer stand in ponderosa pines near the Snake River in Cherry County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Blue-winged teal
A drake blue-winged teal swims in the shallows of Cottonwood Lake State Recreation Area near Merriman.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
American avocet
The American avocet can be found on lakes in western Nebraska during spring and early summer.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Bull elk
Bull elk in North Platte River valley forest near Lewellen, Garden County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Snapping turtle
Snapping turtle.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Bluegill
A male bluegill stands guard on its nest in a southern Nebraska pond.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Bighorn sheep
Bighorn sheep near Chadron State Park, Nebraska National Forest.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Jackrabbit
A jackrabbit (Lepus) sits in the snow in Sioux County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
White-tailed deer
White-tailed deer browse on the shoreline at sunrise in Area 1 at Wagon Train State Recreation Area.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Bison
Bison are driven toward the sorting facility at Fort Robinson State Park.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
American bullfrog
An American bullfrog (Lithobates catesbeianus), an amphibian, on a private pond in Sarpy County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Goslings
Goslings at Louisville State Recreation Area.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Northern prairie lizard
Northern prairie lizard, Sceloporus undulatus, in a Sandhills blowout 2 miles west of Wood Lake in Cherry County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Greater prairie chicken
A male greater prairie chicken puts on a courtship display northeast of Haigler in Dundy County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Ring-neck pheasant rooster
A pen-raised ring-necked pheasant rooster in natural habitat in a controlled shooting area in Chase County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Trumpeter swans
Two trumpeter swans (Cygnus buccinator) loaf on the icy waters of a marsh east of Whitman in Grant County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Blanding's turtle
A Blanding's turtle (Emydoidea blandingii) on the Calamus River.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Elk
Elk roam the grasslands of Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge in Cherry County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or
psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!