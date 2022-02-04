Mountain lion kitten trapped, killed in northeast Nebraska

A state conservation officer killed a young mountain lion last week after it was accidentally caught by a trap near the Missouri River in northeast Nebraska.

The 8- to 9-month-old male was too injured to be saved, said Sam Wilson, furbearer and carnivore program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

It’s the second mountain lion kitten found in the area in the past few months. Last fall, an abandoned 4- to 6-month-old male was rescued, rehabilitated and sent to the zoo in Scottsbluff.

Based on their ages and the location, the two could be part of the same litter, Wilson said, but DNA testing will confirm whether they’re related. And they could be two of the three kittens captured by a landowner’s trail camera last summer, along with their mother.

Before that, Nebraska's only known mountain lion breeding populations were in the Niobrara River valley, Wildcat Hills and Pine Ridge regions — though solo animals have been spotted throughout the state, including on the edges of Lincoln late last year.

The lion killed last week was found in a trap near Maskell, in Dixon County, according to Ponca Public Schools, which posted Facebook photos of the conservation officer showing it to students.

The trap was set legally and the trapper reported it to Game and Parks after finding the animal, so he won’t face any legal consequences, said Duane Arp, assistant administrator of the commission’s law enforcement division.

