 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

Mountain lion struck by vehicle in Washington County

A mountain lion has been struck and killed by a vehicle in eastern Nebraska

  • 0

ARLINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A mountain lion has been struck and killed by a vehicle in eastern Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson on Wednesday posted an image of the dead mountain lion.

“This is a first in a 40 year career,” Robinson wrote in the posting on Facebook.

The mountain lion was struck northeast of Arlington, near the intersection of two county roads. Robinson said the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will collect the carcass.

The commission's website says there are three breeding populations of mountain lions in western Nebraska, and a few roam other parts of the state. The number of mountain lions in Nebraska isn't known, but the animals are more common in western states.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron hits India tourism industry with cancellations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News