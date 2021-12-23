Mountain lion struck by vehicle in Washington County

ARLINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A mountain lion has been struck and killed by a vehicle in eastern Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson on Wednesday posted an image of the dead mountain lion.

“This is a first in a 40 year career,” Robinson wrote in the posting on Facebook.

The mountain lion was struck northeast of Arlington, near the intersection of two county roads. Robinson said the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will collect the carcass.

The commission's website says there are three breeding populations of mountain lions in western Nebraska, and a few roam other parts of the state. The number of mountain lions in Nebraska isn't known, but the animals are more common in western states.

