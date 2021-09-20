Mountain of scrap tires has shrunk, now complies with state rules, Nebraska regulators say

The tire pile at Alvo, a Cass County village of 132 residents halfway between Omaha and Lincoln, had grown to as much as 323,228 PTE in mid-2020, more than twice the number that the recycler was permitted to have on site.

Nearby residents had complained about the tires providing a breeding ground for mosquitoes and posing a threat that, if a fire broke out, would force the evacuation of the town.

One neighbor who had complained about the growth of the scrap tire piles, and the fire risk they posed, said he still wasn’t convinced that B-Rose was in compliance.

“How do they know how many tires are down there?” asked Dennis Tempelmeyer, a retiree who lives in Alvo. “The only way to tell is clean them all up and start over.”

The scrap tire pile is just one of the controversies swirling around Alvo. Recall efforts are underway against two of the five members of the Alvo Village Board. One of the recall targets is Larry Langer, the co-owner of the scrap tire recycling operation.

Linn Moore, the Cass County election commissioner, said that sufficient signatures have been collected to hold a recall election against Langer and Robin LaPage, who chairs the Village Board. Moore said the two could opt to resign. A date for the recall election has not yet been set.