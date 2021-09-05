 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Multi-vehicle crash kills 2 people, injures 5 in Nebraska
0 Comments
AP

Multi-vehicle crash kills 2 people, injures 5 in Nebraska

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) —

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an eight-vehicle crash that left two people dead and injured at least five others.

The crash happened at about 9:25 a.m. Saturday on westbound Interstate 80 near the 27th Street interchange in Lincoln, authorities said in a news release. All the vehicles involved were westbound at the time of the crash. Several bystanders also rushed to the scene to assist those involved in the crash.

Both of the people who died were in the same vehicle. Five patients were transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morningside defeats Concordia football

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Omaha attorney James Martin Davis dies at 75
Nebraska news

Omaha attorney James Martin Davis dies at 75

James Martin Davis lived a full life. After his Army tenure, Davis worked in the Secret Service before embarking on a long career in the law. The never-bashful titan of criminal defense work fell ill while waiting for court in Tecumseh.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News