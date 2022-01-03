Mutual of Omaha’s 'Wild Kingdom' float wins Director Trophy in Tournament of Roses Parade

A float featuring Mutual of Omaha’s “Wild Kingdom” took home the Director Trophy in the Tournament of Roses Parade on Saturday in Pasadena, California.

Mutual of Omaha teamed with RFD-TV on the homage to "Wild Kingdom," one of the most beloved wildlife programs in television history. RFD-TV has been replaying “Wild Kingdom” episodes on Sunday nights since April, and the decision to participate in the parade came from that partnership.

The Director Trophy recognizes the "most outstanding artistic design and use of floral and non-floral materials," according to the Tournament of Roses. Each year the parade selects three judges who are tasked with selecting award winners.

The 55-foot "Wild Kingdom" float featured a menagerie of different animals, including a lion leaping over a safari jeep holding the show's current host, Peter Gros. Also represented on the float were a herd of African wildlife, a wolf, polar bear, penguins, a whale, sharks and more. Photorealistic floragraphs depicted Marlin Perkins and Jim Fowler, the show's legendary hosts.

Phoenix Decorating Company, which has been building and designing floats for the Rose Parade since 1985, was in charge of building the float.

