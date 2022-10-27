 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

National Guard breaks ground on new $36 million facility near Offutt

  • 0

BELLEVUE -- At long last, the Nebraska National Guard’s newest and biggest armory is under construction.

Senior Guard and political leaders turned ceremonial shovels of dirt Tuesday afternoon for the Bellevue Readiness Center, the future home of five Guard units and about 380 soldiers and airmen.

Flights just like that have taken place for decades, since the Air Force first fielded the E-4Bs as a National Airborne Operations Center in the mid-1970s. Now, for the first time, those training flights are taking place virtually, in a newly refurbished simulator at a warehouse in La Vista.

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, who worked with U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer to secure federal funds for the project, called the groundbreaking an “important milestone.” It is expected to open in 2024.

“Once it’s built, it’ll make a difference in the lives of thousands and thousands of National Guard members, for decades and decades to come,” he said.

The new center is west of Offutt Air Force Base, adjacent to the Willow Lakes Golf Course. The 40-acre site is owned by the Air Force, with a sweeping view across the Papillion Creek watershed.

People are also reading…

“It’s literally a beacon on a hill,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska’s adjutant general.

The project has been planned since 2008. Originally it was to be built in Mead, but when Bohac took over the state’s top military post in 2013 he gave orders to move it to Bellevue.

“We need to be building readiness centers in the communities, not in the cornfields,” Bohac said Tuesday.

With their slots on the Senate and House Armed Services Committees, Fischer and Bacon got $29 million for the project in fiscal year 2020.

But all the bids came in far above the budgeted price, said Col. Brent Flachsbart, the Nebraska National Guard’s construction facilities and management officer.

They tried again the following year, with the same result. He blamed the higher costs on supply chain issues fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, our timing couldn’t have been worse,” Flachsbart said. “We had to reduce the size and the scope.”

Guard officials went back to the drawing board. They eliminated a second floor, cutting the square footage by 20%, to 103,000 square feet. And with support from Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Legislature approved an additional $7.6 million.

The $36.3 million price tag is just a shade less than the inflation-adjusted cost ($37.4 million) of the Nebraska National Guard headquarters in Lincoln, which opened in 2012.

The readiness center will include office space, a drill floor, a large kitchen, maintenance bays for National Guard vehicles and classrooms. Its exterior look will be modern and comparable to the U.S. Strategic Command headquarters about 1 mile to the southeast, opened in 2019.

“I know this is going to be a world-class facility,” Ricketts said.

The Bellevue Readiness Center will replace an armory that closed in Fremont.

The center will be the headquarters for five units:

* 72nd Civil Support Team, currently based in Lincoln

* 189th Truck Company, Omaha

* Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 134th Infantry Regiment, Lincoln

* 623rd Engineer Company, Wahoo

* 192nd Military Police Company detachment, North Omaha

Fischer said the facility will boost a growing partnership between the Nebraska Guard and the Air Force at Offutt. Just last month, Guard officials announced that Nebraska Air National Guard’s 170th Group, which supports the 55th Wing at Offutt, would double in size to provide new services.

“We’re seeing dirt moved, and we hope to see a ribbon-cutting in 24 months,” Fischer said. “I’m so excited to see progress being made.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation

Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires. The Nebraska State Patrol was helping notify residents in the area about the evacuation order. Officials asked farmers who live in the area to turn on irrigation pivots or other water sources to help combat the blaze.

Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness

Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness

A federal appeals court has issued a stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden's plans to forgive student loan debt. The Eight Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay Friday evening. Attorneys for six Republican-led states are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider their effort to block the Biden administration’s program to forgive billions of dollars in student loan debt. A notice of appeal to the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was filed late Thursday, hours after U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis ruled that since the states of Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina failed to establish standing, “the Court lacks jurisdiction to hear this case.”

Protest ban at Florida university after anti-Sasse rally

Protest ban at Florida university after anti-Sasse rally

The University of Florida is going to start enforcing a decades-old prohibition against indoor protests following a raucous demonstration earlier this month against the selection of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as a finalist for the school president’s job. Current university president Kent Fuch said Monday in a letter to the university community that a protest at a forum where Sasse was taking questions on Oct. 10 made it difficult to hear the Nebraska senator’s responses. Protesters were banging their fists on windows, walls and furniture. Sasse has drawn criticism for his opposition to same-sex marriage and his stance on other LBGTQ issues.

Omaha woman sentenced for sex abuse of girls on drill team

An Omaha woman has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting several young members of her dance team. Online court records show that 24-year-old Brittianee Bates was sentenced Thursday to 28 to 56 years in prison after pleading no contest earlier this year to two counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count each of third-degree sexual assault of a child and intentional child abuse. Prosecutors say Bates sexually assaulted several girls who were on the same drill team as Bates and a fourth girl who went to a day care where Bates worked. Prosecutors say the abuse dated back to 2015 and that all of victims were younger than 13.

Watch Now: Related Video

New study reveals our sun might be the reason aliens have yet to visit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News