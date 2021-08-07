Nature area offers chance to unwind in Nebraska countryside

STANTON, Neb. (AP) — A 200-year-old cottonwood tree guards the entrance to Red Road Herbs, a retreat and wellness center 6 miles southeast of Stanton. Behind it, butterflies weave between rows of calendula flowers and other herbs lining a path to a red barn. People walk among the gardens, speaking in hushed tones, or sit beneath a canopy and listen intently to a seminar on journaling in nature.
For the past five years it has been open to the public, the 5 acres — most of which are designated wetlands — have served as an escape from suburbia to bask in the natural glory of Nebraska’s countryside. Now, owner Rachel Liester uses the space to teach people about herbs, natural resources and the Native American culture surrounding them.
When Liester and her family moved to Nebraska in 1993, she had no idea that the lawn filled with litter would become a safe space for people to explore nature. After renovating and cleaning everything up, the family would have guests over, who would then compliment the quality of the land. That is when Liester knew that her little piece of wilderness was too good to not be shared.
“It was the reaction of people who came out here,” she told the Norfolk Daily News. “They said, ‘It feels so good here.’ ... I felt selfish, so I opened it up.”
Her goal is to have a place where people can go to “be able to focus when it’s all too much.” Guests can sit in meditation gardens, attend butterfly releases and just relax without any distractions. She helps them start their nature-discovery journey by encouraging them to start small: Get to know three plants and everything about them; regard them as “a friend and ally.”
Liester emphasized that nature should be enjoyed and respected, as plants and humans have a symbiotic relationship.
“We breathe in what they breathe out,” she said. “They’re more than an ‘it.’ ”
The walking trails offer resting places to admire and study the several species of fungi, cattails and other species of plants. Among them is a fan-favorite willow tree from Liester’s mother, transplanted when the family moved. It hovers over a small creek and borage flowers, which are edible when plucked from the earth, among other herbs and flowers raised for medicinal purposes.
As for the name of her business, Red Road Herbs, Liester points to Lakota tradition. She had a childhood interest in Native American culture and wished to honor the work done by Native Americans in plant research. Most of the methods she uses during cultivation were learned through books on Native American practice.
Now certified in ethnobiology by the University of Alaska, Liester wants to spread her knowledge and love of the earth to other people.