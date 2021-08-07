Nature area offers chance to unwind in Nebraska countryside

Her goal is to have a place where people can go to “be able to focus when it’s all too much.” Guests can sit in meditation gardens, attend butterfly releases and just relax without any distractions. She helps them start their nature-discovery journey by encouraging them to start small: Get to know three plants and everything about them; regard them as “a friend and ally.”

Liester emphasized that nature should be enjoyed and respected, as plants and humans have a symbiotic relationship.

“We breathe in what they breathe out,” she said. “They’re more than an ‘it.’ ”

The walking trails offer resting places to admire and study the several species of fungi, cattails and other species of plants. Among them is a fan-favorite willow tree from Liester’s mother, transplanted when the family moved. It hovers over a small creek and borage flowers, which are edible when plucked from the earth, among other herbs and flowers raised for medicinal purposes.

As for the name of her business, Red Road Herbs, Liester points to Lakota tradition. She had a childhood interest in Native American culture and wished to honor the work done by Native Americans in plant research. Most of the methods she uses during cultivation were learned through books on Native American practice.