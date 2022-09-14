NE--Nebraska Digest, 1pm update, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TOP STORY:

RAILROAD CONTRACT TALKS

OMAHA, Neb. — Members of one union rejected a tentative deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads Wednesday while three other unions remained at the bargaining table just days ahead of a strike deadline, threatening to intensify snarls in the nation’s supply chain that have contributed to rising prices. By Josh Funk. SENT: 360 words, photos. Will be updated.

LOCALIZATION

RAILROAD CONTRACT TALKS-LOCALIZE IT — The nation’s largest freight railroads are negotiating contracts with their 12 unions ahead of Friday’s looming strike deadline. The 13 contracts being negotiated cover roughly 115,000 workers at Union Pacific, CSX, Norfolk Southern, BNSF, Kansas City Southern and other railroads that carry thousands of carloads if imported goods, packages, chemicals, cars, coal, grain and other raw materials across every state in the nation. The Association of American Railroads trade group estimates a railroad strike would cost the economy some $2 billion a day and disrupt businesses and passenger traffic nationwide. We offer some tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

BACK TO SCHOOL-LOCALIZE IT — American children have returned to classrooms for the start of another academic year — the fourth to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit when this year’s seniors were first-year high school students. As worries about the virus begin to recede — along with quarantines and the staffing crunches they cause, educators hope — schools are confronting the legacies of the pandemic. They’re staring down strains on mental health, large numbers of students who are behind academically, threats to school safety and heightened political tensions around how and what they teach. We provide a look at some of the top stories to follow this school year, along with tips on how to cover them locally. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

U.S. STORIES

ELECTION 2022-ABORTION — GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham’s legislation creating a national abortion plan is putting Republican candidates across the country in a tough spot in the final stretch of the midterm campaign. UPCOMING.

IOWA TRAFFICKING VICTIM-Q&A — Supporters of 17-year-old Pieper Lewis, who was ordered to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after being repeatedly trafficked to him for sex, have raised most of the restitution money in less than a day. Lewis was sentenced to probation, but the payment order struck many as outrageous, even as the judge said Iowa law gave him no choice. What are the rules in Iowa and other states for restitution? And as a crime victim, why was Lewis not protected from prosecution? UPCOMING.

BIDEN — Car guy Joe Biden will showcase his administration’s efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit to the Detroit auto show. SENT: 610 words, photos. Developing from 1:45 p.m. EDT remarks.

R KELLY — Jurors deliberate for a second day at R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago on charges of producing child pornography, enticing minors for sex and rigging his 2008 child porn trial. SENT: 500 words, photo, video. Developing.

STORYSHARE

Jury: Omaha police chief retaliated against ex-captain

A former Omaha police captain has prevailed in her lawsuit against Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and the city, having sued over allegations that the chief failed to promote her in retaliation for filing a discrimination complaint. The Omaha World-Herald reports that a jury on Monday agreed that Schmaderer based his decision, at least in part, to not promote Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez to deputy chief because of a discrimination complaint she made directly to the mayor's office after seeing no results complaining through the chain of command. Belcastro-Gonzalez was bypassed for the promotion despite having the top score on testing among candidates for the chief deputy slot. The jury awarded Belcastro-Gonzalez lost wages and benefits of $680,000, plus $20,000 in other damages.

Officials: Car left running in garage led to 3 Omaha deaths

Investigators say a car left running inside a garage led to the carbon monoxide deaths of three Omaha residents last week. The Omaha Fire Department confirmed Wednesday that the car was the source of the colorless, odorless gas that killed 52-year-old David Coleman, 18-year-old Thomas Coleman and 19-year-old Cole Oban inside a west Omaha home. Their bodies were found the evening of Aug. 31. A fourth person, a woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Investigators believe the fatal carbon monoxide poisoning was accidental.

Malcolm X becomes 1st Black honoree in Nebraska Hall of Fame

Malcolm X becomes 1st Black honoree in Nebraska Hall of Fame

Fifteen years after being rejected as too controversial, Malcolm X is the first Black honoree to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame. The organization's commission selected the civil rights icon on Monday on a 4-3 vote. Malcolm X was born Malcolm Little in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1925, the son of a Baptist preacher. His family left for Milwaukee the following year after threats from the Ku Klux Klan. While serving a prison sentence in his 20s for burglary, he converted to Islam, later changed his name and became one of the most visible figures in the civil rights movement during the 1960s. He was assassinated in Manhattan’s Audubon Ballroom by gunmen who opened fire during a speaking engagement.

GOP puts forth bill to federally restrict abortion rights for women in all states

