Nearly 1 dozen hurt in Nebraska deck collapse during party
AP

  • Updated
SUTTON, Neb. (AP) — Nearly a dozen people were taken to a hospital early Monday when a second-story deck on a Sutton home collapsed during a Fourth of July pool party.

The collapse happened around 1 a.m. Monday when a group of people followed a DJ up the deck’s stairs, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Fillmore County Sheriff William Burgess said he did not know how many guests were at the pool party at the time of the deck collapse, but said most of them were young people who were taken to hospitals in Lincoln.

Sutton is about 63 miles east of Lincoln.

