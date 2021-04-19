Nearly 135,000 virus shots given last week in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska administered nearly 135,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines last week as the state continued to ramp up distribution of the shots.

State health officials said 134,829 doses of the vaccines were administered last week, including one day when more than 40,000 shots were given on April 12. That is up from roughly 116,000 doses the week before.

The state said Monday that 36.3% of the state’s population has now been fully vaccinated against the virus. Everyone 16 and older is eligible to receive the shot across the state.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska decreased over the past two weeks, going from 484 new cases per day on April 3 to 323.71 new cases per day on Saturday.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus increased Sunday to 168 from 152 on Saturday. That number has increased since late March when it was as low as 102, but it remains much lower than the November peak of 987.

The state said Monday that 216,613 virus cases and 2,215 deaths have been reported in Nebraska since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.