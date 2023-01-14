Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter

OMAHA -- From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream.

The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, Nebraska, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife Refuge and comes to an end near Omaha's N.P. Dodge Park and the Interstate 680 bridge.

Stretching some 20 miles with intermittent gaps, the ice poses a rare low-water threat to downstream communities because it can lead to sharply lower river levels that jeopardize access to water and, should it break up too quickly, release a surge of ice that damages infrastructure in its path.

The ice has been stuck in place since late December. It is thought to be the worst such ice jam in the Missouri River since February 1989, when a blockage south of Omaha caused St. Joseph, Missouri, to mandate water restrictions.

Utilities serving the Omaha metro area had a scare around Christmastime when the ice jam formed. It held back water upstream, leading to about an 8-foot difference in river level above and below.

That sent the Missouri River to a record low at Omaha on Dec. 24, provisionally determined to be 4.17 feet, according to National Weather Service. (Its record high is 40.2 feet set in 1952.)

Water levels dropped so low, the Omaha Public Power District took its coal-fired stations in North Omaha off line Dec. 24, and the Metropolitan Utilities District took steps to flush out ice that was blocking its intake pipes at the Florence Water Treatment Plant.

Access to water became such a concern that Douglas County Commission Chair Mary Ann Borgeson, at the request of local utilities and other officials, submitted a disaster proclamation to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

Conditions began improving, and on Dec. 27, OPPD resumed generating power from its coal plants.

MUD spokeswoman Tracey Christensen said the agency sought the emergency declaration so that it could get expert assessment of the severity of the jam, including through aerial photography and satellite imagery, the impact of the coming weather and suggestions for potential solutions.

OPPD spokeswoman Jodi Baker said the utility wanted to have help in place in case it was needed.

"Protecting North Omaha Station was and remains of utmost importance due to the role it provides in generating reliable energy," she said.

Both OPPD and MUD say the Omaha metro wasn't at risk of curtailed electric power or drinking water because the utilities have supplies elsewhere.

However, the 11,000 residents of a riverside town in Kansas weren't as lucky. Atchison, some 150 miles south of Omaha, had to mandate water restrictions in late December when water dropped too low for its main intake pipe.

For now, conditions on the river have improved and instead the concern is long-term: What will the rest of winter bring?

"It's going nowhere fast," said David Pearson, hydrologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. "There's good news in that we're slowly melting, but it's a slow process to undo something like this."

The near-term forecast calls for ideal melt conditions, Pearson said. Daytime highs generally in the 40s are expected. But he said the long-term outlook hints at colder weather toward the end of January. And February has a history of bringing a harsh end to winter in this part of the country.

"Melting in place is what we want," Pearson said. "There is nothing you can do right now but monitor it."

But with conditions appearing dire in late December, the involved agencies, including the weather service, OPPD, MUD, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District and the Douglas County and Nebraska Emergency Management agencies discussed potential actions.

The Papio NRD has experience over the years with the more ice jam-prone Platte River, where it has dynamited the ice, dusted it with dark coal ash (to speed melting) and dropped heavy weights on it.

John Winkler, general manager for the Papio NRD, said the district deployed helicopter-borne vibrating weights on the Missouri River ice jam. It also put an explosives contractor on standby.

The weights didn't get the job done, and it's not clear how serious discussions became in terms of explosives or coal ash. Both can pose problems and raise regulatory or liability concerns. Explosives can cause collateral damage, and coal ash contains pollutants.

Once it was decided not to use explosives on the Missouri, the NRD's involvement ended, Winkler said.

Noting that this ice jam is more expansive and challenging than ones seen in the Platte River, Christensen said MUD would support the use of coal ash. She noted that the utility has been advised that coal ash is most effective beginning in mid-February when the sun is higher in the sky.

"Use of coal ash would not impact water quality because treatment systems already in place would remove any contaminants," she said.

For now, warmer weather has melted enough ice that water has again begun moving through jam. OPPD says water levels are now 3½ feet higher than what triggered the closure of the North Omaha power plant.

However, the jam continues to slow the flow of water. Pearson said a difference of about 6 feet remains in the river above and below the ice jam.

Another action that isn't considered viable is having the Corps of Engineers send a surge of water downstream from upstream dams.

Eileen Williamson, spokeswoman for the Corps of Engineers, said a large release of water from Gavins Point Dam, located on the Nebraska-South Dakota border, could cause lake ice to collapse and create a jam above the dam. And while releasing water from the dam might dislodge the ice, she said, it also could send it surging downstream in a damaging fashion.

The corps did try to get ahead of the freeze-up by increasing the amount of water being released from Gavins Point Dam, Williamson said. On Dec. 17, a week before the river dropped at Omaha, releases were increased to 14,000-cubic-feet-per-second, up from 12,000 cfs.

With conditions now improved along the river, Williamson said, the corps this week began dropping releases back to 12,000 cfs.

In late December, the Nebraska State Patrol and Omaha Police Department flew over the river to obtain images of the jam. Recently, a polar orbiting satellite from the European Space Agency captured images of it. And on Tuesday, the parent agency of the weather service, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, directed a snow plane headed to the Twin Cities to travel the length of the ice jam and capture images. The plane also carries sensors that the agency can use to analyze the ice.

Unlike ice jams on the Platte River, this one isn't considered a flood threat because there is plenty of room in the river, Pearson said. Heavy runoff in the weeks ahead likely would dislodge the ice, allowing the river to flow more freely, he said.

The one thing that isn't wanted, Pearson said, is a widespread winter rain in the Sioux City area. That could flush enough water into the river that flows would lift the jam and send it on a damaging path downstream.

Reduced reservoir releases aren't to blame for the jam, Pearson said. Instead, the main reason the river is so low is the intensity of the drought below the dams, notably in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

More than 60% of the Missouri River basin is in drought, and the Corps of Engineers has gone from regulating reservoir releases based on flood worries to holding back water due to concerns about drought.

Streams simply aren't feeding the normal amount of water into the river. Pearson said tributaries below Gavins Point Dam are running 10% to 50% of normal.

OPPD, MUD and partner agencies continue to collaborate and monitor the river.

"Conditions have improved and we are in guarded status," Christensen said. "There is still a significant amount of ice cover, which remains a potential threat."

