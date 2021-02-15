 Skip to main content
Nearly 5 dozen Omaha youth inmates moved when heat goes out
Nearly 5 dozen Omaha youth inmates moved when heat goes out

  Updated
  • Comments
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nearly five dozen youth offenders at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility in Omaha had to be moved to an adult prison when the youth facility’s heat failed in the midst of Arctic temperatures, state prison officials said.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release that 59 offenders and the youth center's staff were moved Sunday. to the medium security Omaha Correctional Center that houses adult men.

The juveniles were being housed in a separate area from the adult offenders, officials said, and will be returned once repairs are made to the youth facility’s malfunctioning boilers.

