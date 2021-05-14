 Skip to main content
Nebraska AG reaches $200,000 settlement with Omaha provider
AP

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska authorities have reached an out-of-court settlement with an Omaha mental health provider accused of submitting false Medicaid reimbursement claims.

Kathleen Wiley agreed to pay $200,000 under the agreement in exchange for the state dropping a civil lawsuit. Wiley admitted no wrongdoing.

State officials had accused Wiley of submitting 1,201 claims totaling $109,274 to Nebraska Medicaid or its contractor between September 2013 and December 2018 without proper documentation.

State law allows authorities to recover triple the amount that was paid to a provider like Wiley.

In a court filing, Wiley denied the allegations leveled by the state in its lawsuit and sought at one point to dismiss the case.

