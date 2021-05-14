Nebraska AG reaches $200,000 settlement with Omaha provider

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska authorities have reached an out-of-court settlement with an Omaha mental health provider accused of submitting false Medicaid reimbursement claims.

Kathleen Wiley agreed to pay $200,000 under the agreement in exchange for the state dropping a civil lawsuit. Wiley admitted no wrongdoing.

State officials had accused Wiley of submitting 1,201 claims totaling $109,274 to Nebraska Medicaid or its contractor between September 2013 and December 2018 without proper documentation.

State law allows authorities to recover triple the amount that was paid to a provider like Wiley.

In a court filing, Wiley denied the allegations leveled by the state in its lawsuit and sought at one point to dismiss the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0