Nebraska AG to drop mask lawsuit following Omaha ordinance

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Attorney General said Wednesday he’ll drop his lawsuit seeking to block the city of Omaha’s now-lifted mask mandate once a new ordinance goes into effect that will strip authority to issue such mandates from the Douglas County health director.

Attorney General Doug Peterson has argued in the lawsuit that Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse doesn’t have the authority to issue a mask mandate unless the state approves it beforehand, and the state Department of Health and Human Services had rejected her previous requests.

The lawsuit was filed in January after Huse issued a citywide mandate requiring people to wear face masks inside most public places as COVID-19 cases soared and strained Omaha hospitals. A judge later refused to block the mask mandate as the lawsuit played out in court. The mandate was lifted in February.

Nebraska is also among 21 states with Republican attorneys general that last week sued to halt the federal government’s requirement that people wear masks on planes, trains, ferries and other public transportation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a written statement Wednesday, Peterson said the Omaha City Council’s vote Tuesday to strip authority from Huse’s office and place authority for emergency health policies with the Omaha mayor and City Council creates “accountability to the citizens of Omaha.”

Huse said in a statement that her office will work with the Mayor and City Council going forward.

