Nebraska Air National Guardsmen rescue five men who had been missing for days
Five U.S. Air Force guardsmen from the 155th Air Refueling Squadron from Nebraska and one guardsman from the Alaska Air National Guard pose for a group photo on Andersen Air Force Base in Guam on March 18. The crew, assigned to the 506th Expeditionary Aerial Refueling Squadron, assisted in rescuing five men that were overdue from a fishing trip. 

 Staff Sgt. Divine Cox, Courtesy of U.S. Air Force

Nebraska Air National Guardsmen from the 155th Air Refueling Squadron in Guam rescued five fishermen who were missing for three days. 

Joint Rescue Sub-Center Guam heard about the disappearance March 11, two days after the men left for a fishing trip. The center requested help, including from U.S. Air Force guardsmen at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. 

U.S. Air Force Maj. Mat Roby and a crew of five airmen were sent to assist. A release from the U.S. Air Force said they were "determined for a miracle."

Less than four hours later, they located the missing men near Houk Island, Chuuk. 

“It was about 3:15 p.m. (here) when we finally got eyes on the missing mariners,” Roby said. “Once we knew for sure it was them, we stayed on scene until the Coast Guard HC-130 crew arrived and deployed a search and rescue kit with food, water and handheld radios.” 

