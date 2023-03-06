On Feb. 21, a Union Pacific train derailed near Gothenburg, spilling 31 cars carrying thousands of tons of coal in a messy tangle that crews have been cleaning up ever since.

The recent derailment, although more severe than most, is not unusual for Nebraska. Since 2000, a train has derailed in the state roughly once every seven days, according to a Journal Star analysis of federal railroad safety data.

Over that span, Nebraska has had the fifth-most derailments in the country. Texas, with its vast land area, leads the nation; Illinois, California and Ohio round out the top five.

According to federal Office of Railroad Safety data, there were 42 derailments in Nebraska from January 2022 to November of last year, the most recent data available. Since 2000, there have been 1,473 derailments in the state. But only 8% of those — 111 — caused damage to train cars.

Public attention to train derailments has heightened since a fiery crash in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3 contaminated the town’s air and water supply with toxic vinyl chloride. The adverse health consequences for residents are yet to be fully determined.

The incident has forced federal regulators to respond to ongoing concerns about railroad safety measures. This after Congress voted in December to quash a threatened rail union strike centered on calls for paid sick leave for rail workers.

Last week, two Ohio senators introduced a bill that aims to address several key regulatory questions that arose from the disaster, including why the state of Ohio was not made aware the hazardous load was coming through and why the crew didn't learn sooner of an impending equipment malfunction.

The Railway Safety Act of 2023, co-sponsored by U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown and J.D. Vance and four others representing both parties, would require railroads to create emergency response plans and provide information about trains carrying hazardous materials to the emergency response commissions of each state a train passes through.

After the Ohio derailment, federal Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called for the freight rail industry to accept rail worker demands for paid sick leave, employ new rail safety inspection technologies while maintaining human inspections and accelerate the process of phasing in safer tank cars in compliance with a federal mandate that gives rail companies until 2029 to do so.

“Profit and expediency must never outweigh the safety of the American people,” Buttigieg said in a letter to Norfolk Southern, the company responsible for the East Palestine mishap and subsequent contamination. “We at (the Department of Transportation) are doing everything in our power to improve rail safety, and we insist that the rail industry do the same.”

The Ohio derailment has commanded headlines, but train derailments overall are down considerably since 1975, when the federal railroad safety office started tracking them. Nationwide, there were 6,935 derailments in 1975. In 2021, the most recent full year of data available, there were 1,227.

But that trend does not hold true for Nebraska, which has seen broad variation in derailments that cause damage to at least one car since 1975, albeit with a significantly smaller sample size.

Union Pacific, which has its headquarters in Omaha, declined to comment specifically on the Gothenburg incident and the overall downward trend in derailments, but said in a statement that new technology has played a “pivotal role” in helping the company reduce risks.

Concerning human safety measures, Union Pacific has worked at “enhancing training programs and reemphasizing (its) safety culture” while also “conducting root-cause analysis of incidents and engaging with employees” to help them identify areas of risk.

Concerns remain among some lawmakers regarding the widespread adoption by major railroads, including Union Pacific, of “precision scheduled railroading (PSR)," a rail operations philosophy that emphasizes cost efficiency and profit maximization by shifting the focus of moving freight from a train-by-train to a car-by-car basis and reducing the number of rail workers needed for a train’s operation.

A common criticism of PSR surrounds the latter practice, with workers being required to schedule sick leave up to 30 days in advance, and reduced staffing leading to more burnout and fewer hands on deck to address potential problems on the train.

Representatives of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, the nation’s foremost rail union, did not respond to the Journal Star’s request for comment.

While federal regulations currently require a minimum of two workers while a freight train is in operation, some lawmakers worry that the statute might soon dissolve under increased pressure from rail industry lobbyists.

Sen. Mike Jacobson, who represents the 42nd District in the Nebraska Legislature, introduced LB31 in early January, which would enshrine the two-worker minimum into state law, with the intent to pressure the federal government to maintain the statute.

Jacobson’s district encompasses six counties that have three major rail lines, including a Union Pacific line through the senator’s hometown of North Platte — the same one that the Gothenburg derailment occurred on. The juncture near North Platte has had a high volume of derailments that caused damage since 2000 relative to the rest of the state.

And in Southeast Nebraska, a BNSF coal line has seen at least two significant derailments in nearly the same location southeast of Bennet since 2021.

In June 2021, 10 cars derailed near 148th Street and Bennet Road — about 10 miles southeast of Lincoln — after days of heavy rain saturated the area. Then in July 2022, 18 rail cars fell from the track and a nearby bridge collapsed near 190th Street and Bennet Road.

The two-worker minimum measure has been a priority for Jacobson for well more than a year since he began campaigning for office in a district dominated by rail workers.

He said the growing power exerted by the freight rail industry’s top players has provided ample justification for closer oversight by government entities.

“Let me underscore: I’m a conservative Republican; I don’t like mandates, and I do not like government interference in private business,” Jacobson said. “But I also see the fact that we’ve got three major railroads that have a lion’s share of the business. They really operate more like public utilities.”

Although his bill has been met with some opposition, Jacobson said he’s also received a broad swath of support from across the political spectrum, including Democratic Sen. Jane Raybould of Lincoln, who added her name to the bill shortly after it was proposed.

Jacobson said he’s seen a notable increase in support in the wake of the derailments in Gothenburg and East Palestine. The bill is slated for hearing by the Legislature's Transportation and Telecommunications Committee on Monday.

“As people are starting to see what’s happening here, they’re getting more concerned that there needs to be some intervention here to ensure that (this bill) happens,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.