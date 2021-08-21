Nebraska antique tractor show turns back clock on farming

AYR, Neb. (AP) — Organizers from the Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association turned back the clock to the way life must have looked decades earlier during the recent 38th annual Antique & Collector Show at the Crystal Lake Recreation Area near Ayr.
Vintage tractor owners from across the state lined up to participate in this year’s parade following a scaled-down version of the event in 2020 due to public health restrictions. IH Farmall and Case were the featured tractors at this year’s show.
Construction worker Travis Haden, 36, lives a stone’s throw across the river from the recreation area with his wife, Lindsey, and their four children, Rhett, 10, Anson, 8, Elsie, 7, and Gemma, 5.
Haden and his sons operate a lemonade stand that serves participants in the tractor drive as it passes their house each year, the Hastings Tribune reported.
“We enjoy it,” he said. “It’s family day. We like old tractors. We enjoy the pedal pull, the garden tractor pull, the tractor pull, just all of it.”
For janitor Jaymie Brown, 57, of Harvard, and his wife, Darcy, 49, a travel agent, the show provided them a nice change of pace from their day-to-day routines.
Having grown up on a farm in Kansas, Brown said, he was most interested in tracking the movements of various tractors on display.
“I like it,” he said. “Quite a few tractors, and the people are nice. I’d come again. The flea market would be the biggest event. We’re just waiting for the parade. It’s better than sitting on the couch and watching TV.”
“I like the antiques,” Darcy said. “It’s a great place to spend a day, whether you’re with your spouse or your family. It’s enjoyable, relaxing, educational and has good food.”
Michael Fish, 69, of Hampton is a retired John Deere mechanic who now tinkers with his own collection of antique tractors.
“I’ve been collecting (tractors) for the last 25 years,” he said. “I’m retired now, so I’m thinking I’m going to get my own (repair work) done, but I’m still doing odds and ends that shops won’t do anymore, so I’m still not getting squat done on my own stuff.”
He said shows like the one at Crystal Lake give him a chance to connect with tractor enthusiasts from across the state to swap stories and compare notes on how to fix and maintain their prize vehicles.
Fish’s 3020 liquefied petroleum John Deere model tractor from 1964 was his entry in this year’s parade. He collection of tractors includes 39 John Deere models and Oliver brand tractor.
“I gotta stay busy,” he said. “When you retire, you’ve got to keep doing something. It’s a nice little event.”
Farmer Jered Koch and his wife, Jennifer, a couple in their late 40s, decided to make a date of it and leave their children at home to enjoy an afternoon of antique tractors and one-on-one time together.
As a farm girl growing up south of Minden, Jennifer said, she drove tractors similar to ones on display at the show.
“I just come for something to do,” she said with a laugh. “I like looking through the vendor stuff.”
Show coordinator Eileen Dawes said she was glad a nighttime thunderstorm didn’t deter visitors or participants.
“We had some heavy thunder and lightning Saturday night, but it didn’t bother anything,” she said. “We had 67 on the tractor drive Friday and 127 tractors, small-engine antique vehicles and some draft horses registered, along with our flea marketers and vendors. I love a good turnout.”
