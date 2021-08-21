Nebraska antique tractor show turns back clock on farming

Having grown up on a farm in Kansas, Brown said, he was most interested in tracking the movements of various tractors on display.

“I like it,” he said. “Quite a few tractors, and the people are nice. I’d come again. The flea market would be the biggest event. We’re just waiting for the parade. It’s better than sitting on the couch and watching TV.”

“I like the antiques,” Darcy said. “It’s a great place to spend a day, whether you’re with your spouse or your family. It’s enjoyable, relaxing, educational and has good food.”

Michael Fish, 69, of Hampton is a retired John Deere mechanic who now tinkers with his own collection of antique tractors.

“I’ve been collecting (tractors) for the last 25 years,” he said. “I’m retired now, so I’m thinking I’m going to get my own (repair work) done, but I’m still doing odds and ends that shops won’t do anymore, so I’m still not getting squat done on my own stuff.”

He said shows like the one at Crystal Lake give him a chance to connect with tractor enthusiasts from across the state to swap stories and compare notes on how to fix and maintain their prize vehicles.