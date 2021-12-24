 Skip to main content
Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers return home from Jordan

OMAHA -- Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers returned home Thursday just in time for the holidays.

The 45 soldiers landed in Texas last week after a 10-month deployment with the 192nd Military Police Detachment in Jordan, according to a news release from the Nebraska National Guard.

At Fort Bliss, Texas, they completed medical screenings and numerous administrative requirements before their return to their home state.

While overseas, the unit provided internal law and order operations and other support functions to the Joint Training Center in Jordan.

"Everyone involved in the process worked very hard to bring them home ahead of schedule and in time for the holidays," the news release stated.

 

