LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska bill to ban abortion at 6 weeks has failed to advance in Legislature, meaning it likely won't pass this year.
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Ogallala Aquifer is healthy and thriving in many parts of Nebraska, but decades of irrigating in a relatively dry area have taken a toll o…
The game has an unfamiliar name — "fowling" — but it combines two sports that Nebraskans know well: football and bowling. Soon it could be ava…
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reported income from a real estate firm founded by his wife and her family, even after the company cease…
Commissioners approved staff recommendations that will help the agency manage big game populations at socially acceptable levels.
The fire’s extreme heat caused part of the Missouri River to boil.