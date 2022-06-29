Nebraska birders aflutter about first-ever limpkin spotted in the state

OMAHA — Photographer Karen Kader walked right by the bird at first, thinking it was a great blue heron.

“Then it dawned on me that it had spots,” she said.

What Kader actually discovered last week at a wetlands mitigation pond in Chalco Hills Recreation Area near Gretna was a limpkin, a bird never before seen in Nebraska. Another limpkin was spotted for the first time the same day in Iowa.

The tropical shorebird’s typical range is in south Florida and central America. It has a long bill, is brown with white spots, has a wing span of 39 to 42 inches and has a haunting cry.

“I was shaking from excitement,” Kader said. “I thought, ‘This bird is so far from home.’”

She immediately contacted Joel Jorgensen, the nongame bird program manager from Nebraska Game and Parks.

He got in touch with Mark Brogie, the records committee chairperson for the Nebraska Ornithologists Union. Brogie, who lives in Creighton, and his brother Ed, who lives in Wayne, drove that afternoon to see the bird for themselves.

“This is pretty unprecedented,” Mark Brogie said.

It becomes the 467th state record verified in Nebraska, and people are flocking to see it.

Kader said birders were hugging her and thanking her for sharing the news about the limpkin.

“I’ve never seen so much traffic there after I found it,” she said

Kader said it wasn’t raising young, so she thought it would be OK to disclose its location. But she’s hoping people will be careful of the green herons nesting there.

Jorgensen went out the next day to see it. He said two or three years ago it would have been crazy to see a limpkin in Nebraska. Last year, it was seen in Texas, Minnesota and Kansas.

Its range and population have expanded as people have dumped its primary source of food, the giant apple snail, from aquariums into the country’s waterways.

He said it’s feeding in Nebraska on another invasive species, the Chinese mystery snail, which can be found in abundance at the pond.

“The species is undergoing some amazing changes in population and range,” Jorgensen said. “You don’t see bird ranges change this quickly.”

It was the 423rd bird species that Brogie has seen in Nebraska. He said Jorgensen is right behind him at 417.

Kader said she doesn’t keep a list; it’s just a recreational pursuit. But to now own a state record is pretty cool.

“It makes me sad because he is all alone,” she said. “But he may not be the only one in Nebraska.”

