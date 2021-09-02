 Skip to main content
Nebraska chancellor takes steps to prevent campus assaults
AP

Nebraska chancellor takes steps to prevent campus assaults

  Updated
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green is promising changes after days of protests against sexual assault on the Lincoln campus.

Green told leaders of the university's student government on Wednesday the school is taking several steps to reduce sexual assaults and support victims, The Lincoln Journal Star reported.

He said by the end of the spring 2022 semester, the university will add in-person sexual misconduct training for all students via a peer-mentor approach.

The university also plans to appoint a director of education on sexual misconduct to the Center for Advocacy Response & Education, and is considering adding additional mental health support and resources for students.

Students and demonstrators have protested five times since Aug. 24 after a student reported that she was sexually assaulted at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

Demonstrators have demanded the fraternity be removed from campus and other changes to address what they called a campus culture that promotes sexual assault.

Green temporarily suspended Fiji, which was already on probation for previous violations of university policy, on Aug. 25. Since then, a sexual assault was reported at the Sigma Chi fraternity.

