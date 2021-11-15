Nebraska conservation leader Marge Kennedy, 77, remembered as 'a ball of fire'

Marge Kennedy was a small woman, standing only about 5 feet tall, but conservationists in Nebraska say she and her husband, Bruce, were giants when it came to fighting for wildlife, native prairies and scenic rivers.

“She was just a little sparkplug, a ball of fire,” said J.J. Johnson, the former executive director of the Nebraska Wildlife Federation. “Both her and her husband were God’s gift to conservation.”

Marge Kennedy, 77, died Oct. 30 of complications from COVID-19, including pneumonia, as well as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. A celebration of life is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Malcolm, about 6 miles northwest of Lincoln, where she was a summer Bible school teacher.

Marge and Bruce were longtime leaders in the Nebraska Wildlife Federation and the Wachiska Audubon Society. They were also early, active members of Save the Niobrara, a grassroots organization that helped stop plans to dam the Niobrara River in north-central Nebraska. The Niobrara now hosts tens of thousands of canoers and kayakers each year and is a nationally designated scenic river.

Marge Kennedy, a longtime insurance company employee, knew shorthand and regularly served as the secretary for the conservation groups. She carried the transcripts of years’ worth of meetings in a thick, three-ring notebook that “must have weighed 10 pounds,” Johnson said.

If someone had a question about a past debate or decision by the conservation group, Kennedy would say, “let me look that up,” and find the precise discussion, Johnson recalled.

Kennedy likely picked up her love of wildlife and the outdoors from her husband, according to her daughter, Kelly Ogren of Omaha. The couple hosted countless meetings, horseback rides and nature walks at their acreage outside of Malcolm, she said.

“She just got bit by the ‘love the Earth’ bug and never got over it,” Ogren said.

Ron Klataske, who led statewide Audubon chapters in Kansas and Nebraska, said the Kennedys led a group of volunteers at an annual Niobrara River cleanup in May. They were active conservationists for at least half a century, according to Klataske. Most recently, the Kennedys volunteered with Friends of the Niobrara, an organization that formed when Save the Niobrara disbanded.

“Marge was a full-time promoter and advocate of Nebraska’s natural resources. The conservation world and our wildlife have lost a true friend,” said Mark Brohman, former head of the Nebraska Environmental Trust and now executive director of the Lincoln-based Wachiska Audubon Society.

A visitation, with the family present, will be Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home at 410 Jackson Ave. in Seward.

Besides her husband and daughter, Kennedy is survived by sons Joel Kennedy of Meridian, Idaho, and Ronald Kennedy of Lincoln and stepson Michael Humann of Firth.

