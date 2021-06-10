Nebraska continues to report small number of new virus cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska continues to report a small number of new COVID-19 cases, but that number crept up slightly over the past week.

State health officials said Nebraska recorded 280 new coronavirus cases over the past week, which was up from 237 cases the week before. But as recently as April the state was reporting more cases than that in a single day.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska fell over the past two weeks, going from 74.43 new cases per day on May 25 to 40.00 new cases per day on Tuesday.

The state said 54 people were hospitalized with the virus across Nebraska Wednesday. That number has been below 100 since the middle of May, and it is a fraction of the November peak of 987.

Gov. Pete Ricketts ended the last of the state's virus related restrictions last month because hospitalizations remain at such a low level.

The state has now confirmed a total of 223,749 virus cases and 2,256 deaths since the pandemic began.

Roughly 44.5 percent of the state's population has been vaccinated for the coronavirus, but health officials said the pace of vaccinations has slowed significantly over the past month. In the past week, 36,325 shots were administered across the state, which was down from the mid-April peak of 211,057 doses administered in a single week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.