Nebraska couple celebrates long lives and marriage

Dale and Ruth graduated from high school in 1944, and Dale went into farming with his dad and brother. He went through intake for military service but was turned away because of high blood pressure readings.

Meanwhile, Dale and Ruth continued their courtship — not without hitting a few bumps in the road, but never encountering a conflict they couldn’t overcome.

Woods said family members have asked her mother if she and Dale ever broke up during their years of dating, and the answer is a definite yes.

“Mom said, ‘Oh, yeah, lots of times — usually right before our birthdays,’ ” Woods said with a chuckle.

Ironically, then, Dale and Ruth chose their birthday week for their wedding in 1946. After the nuptials, they headed off to the Rocky Mountains of Colorado for their honeymoon in the same 1936 Ford they had driven to the movies so many times. (The brakes didn’t work too well on that car, but they obviously survived.)

One of their most memorable wedding presents was the kind of gift that keeps on giving — especially for a young farm couple.

“We got a milk cow for a wedding present from my dad,” Ruth said.