Nebraska court upholds reinstatement of Omaha firefighter

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday largely upheld an arbitrator's decision that an Omaha fire union leader should have been suspended, rather than fired, for his actions during an encounter with a Black woman at a bar in 2018.

The high court mostly agreed with a district court judge, who refused to vacate the arbitrator's decision in the case of Steve LeClair, president of the Omaha firefighters union.

LeClair was fired after a Black woman alleged he made sexually suggestive comments to her at Tiger Tom's Pub in Omaha in November 2018, elbowed her in the back and muttered the phrase “white power.”

LeClair was charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct, and later pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge. He disputed the woman's characterization of his comments, contending that he said, “what white power?" while trying to make a negative comment about white nationalist groups that he had been discussing with his colleagues earlier that night. He denied making sexual advances toward her.