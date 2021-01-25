Nebraska deputy hurt while working traffic accident

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A deputy was hurt Sunday when his patrol vehicle was struck while deputies were working an injury accident on Interstate 80 about two miles east of Hershey, Nebraska.

The deputy had parked his vehicle in the passing lane while a tow truck was loading the wrecked vehicle, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The deputy had his emergency lights on and an arrow bar directing traffic into the driving lane.

The deputy was seated in the vehicle when a vehicle struck the the deputy's patrol pickup. the deputy was treated for his injuries and later released.

The driver of that vehicle was identified as 38-year-old Joseph Spearman Jr. of Fresno, California. Spearman was treated for minor injuries and is now in custody.

Authorities say drugs and icy roads appear to be a contributing factor in the case.

