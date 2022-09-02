Nebraska diesel truck shop fined as part of national crackdown on emissions controls

OMAHA -- As part of a national push to reduce toxic vehicle exhaust — an effort that pits public health officials against automotive enthusiasts — the EPA has fined Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri-based truck repair shops, saying they were illegally helping consumers disable pollution controls.

Husker Diesel of Gretna, which bills itself as one of the largest and most comprehensive diesel repair shops in the nation, has been fined $60,150. The EPA this week also announced a combined $140,000 in fines against truck shops in Iowa and Missouri: Central Iowa Truck and Repair and RTR Roger's Truck Repair.

“Modifying auto emissions controls is illegal (and) contributes significantly to harmful air pollution,” David Cozad, a regional director of enforcement for the EPA, said in a statement. “These illegal practices exacerbate the effects of pollution in already overburdened communities.”

A representative of Husker Diesel said the company has no comment.

According to the EPA, uncontrolled fumes emitted by vehicles, especially diesel-powered vehicles, aggravate asthma, bronchitis, other respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and contributes to shortened lifespans.

Uncontrolled diesel exhaust compounds air quality problems in communities such as Omaha, where there is a concentration of industrial facilities and vehicular traffic.

Of ongoing concern in Omaha is ozone pollution, which comes from a multitude of sources, from gas-powered lawn mowers to coal-powered electric plants — and diesel exhaust.

For some time, Omaha's ozone levels have been at risk of reaching the point where the entire metro area could be placed under under greater regulatory controls by the EPA. Because of this, multiple Omaha-based agencies have been working for years to educate the public on how individuals can lessen air pollution through the "Little Steps, Big Impact" campaign. (Steps include: Avoid idling your vehicle, fill the tank in the evening and don't top it off; conserve electricity by washing clothes in cold water, ease up on air conditioning and use energy-efficient lightbulbs and appliances; and replace gas-powered tools such as lawn mowers with electric or manual ones.)

The EPA in 2019 made eliminating the use of these aftermarket emissions devices one of its top national priorities.

Since then, a number of companies have been fined. Last year, South Central Diesel Inc. of Holdrege was fined $50,954 and an Iowa truck company was fined $75,000.

The agency says known sales of these devices from 2010 through 2019 resulted in the emission of more than 570,000 tons of excess nitrogen oxide and 5,000 tons of excess particulate matter over the lifetime of the trucks.

The effort has pitted the EPA and other public-health groups against automotive enthusiasts who praise the higher performance they get from their vehicles once pollution controls are removed. Vehicle owners say they can get better mileage and performance.

One diesel truck owner told The Drive, an online automotive news site, that eliminating the pollution controls improved acceleration and give them about 3 miles per gallon better gas mileage. It also meant their truck was emitting noxious fumes, they noted.