Nebraska disability advocate Tim Kolb, 74, left his mark on state law

"What he could do with just his facial muscles was amazing," she said. "The world has been so much enriched by him."

Kolb was born with a rare condition known as Werdnig-Hoffmann disease, or spinal muscular atrophy, which eventually led to quadriplegia.

In a blog post, he wrote that his parents raised him as an ordinary child and insisted that he attend regular public school, even though he and his wheelchair had to be carried up and down stairs to attend classes.

He went on to graduate from Kearney State College, now the University of Nebraska at Kearney, as a fully credentialed high school physics and mathematics teacher.

In the days before the Americans with Disabilities Act, he could not get hired as a full-time teacher. But he taught as a substitute at both Kearney and Franklin high schools and tutored numerous Franklin-area students. He also appeared on a Kearney religious broadcast program and taught youth and adult Sunday school.

In midlife, Kolb became increasingly active in advocating for disabled people. He worked on accessibility and employment issues and on policies to help disabled people gain more control over their lives.