HUBBARD, Neb. -- Nebraska Highway 35 will be closed in the Hubbard area soon for replacement of a box culvert.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has yet to announce when the highway will be closed, how long the closure will be in effect and detour information.
The DOT began work earlier this year on the rehabilitation of an 11-mile segment of the highway. Original plans called for the modification of a box culvert on the route. The DOT said in a news release that it was later determined the box culvert must be replaced with a larger one, requiring closure of the highway.
The highway will remain open until work on the new box culvert begins.