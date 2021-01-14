Nebraska expands eligibility for coronavirus vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska plans to expand the next phase of its coronavirus vaccine campaign to include everyone 65 and older.

Previously, the state had planned to vaccinate people 75 and older during the next phase, which also includes essential workers who cannot work from home, but the federal guidance on who should be vaccinated next changed this week. Some younger people with high-risk medical conditions may also be eligible for vaccines in that next phase.

In most parts of Nebraska the next phase of vaccinations is expected to begin in early February after officials finish inoculating health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Mark Rupp with the University of Nebraska Medical Center cautioned that expanding the group that is eligible for the vaccine by 300,000 to 400,000 people means it will take longer to get through that phase and the overall pace of vaccinations may not change much because of the logistical challenges involved.