Nebraska expert says texting 988 for suicide prevention will help young people

Individuals facing mental health crises could find comfort — and added anonymity — when they gain the option to text a suicide prevention hotline, local experts say.

The Federal Communications Commission in 2020 voted to require phone companies to support the 988 number to allow people to reach an existing suicide prevention hotline. In November, the commission voted to require a texting option, too.

Phone companies have until July 2022 to implement the 988 number for calling and texting.

People facing a physical injury don't hesitate to call 911, head to the emergency room and seek treatment, said Sheri Dawson, behavioral health director within the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

But individuals facing mental health issues still feel a stigma.

"There's still shame," Dawson said. "It's OK not to be OK, just like it is on the physical health side."

Texting allows for more anonymity, which may make people in crisis more apt to be honest about their thoughts and feelings, said Kris Bosiljevac, manager of the Boys Town National Crisis Line.

Texting could prove popular with younger people, who over the years have been less likely to pick up the phone to reach out for help, Bosiljevac said. Instead, they're more comfortable chatting online.

But the option to text also benefits individuals who are deaf, have hearing loss or speech disabilities.

"It's a wonderful move," Bosiljevac said. "Everybody knows to call 911 when they've got a police emergency. The 988 is kind of that number for mental health situations. It's the whole continuum."

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline currently uses a 10-digit number, 800-273-8255, which routes calls to about 170 crisis centers, including the one at Boys Town. The FCC said that 988 already is accessible via the country's largest cellphone companies — AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

Suicide rates largely have been going up in the U.S. for the past two decades, although they dropped slightly last year, when officials say nearly 45,000 people died by suicide.

Suicide was the ninth-leading cause of death in 2019, according to the latest data provided by the state. It was the second-leading cause in those ages 15 to 24 and 25 to 34.

When state officials started planning for the 988 rollout, they also decided to look at other protocols that aid those facing mental health crises, Dawson said.

State officials knew the call center would need updates as far as how to answer calls and texts, Dawson said. But with additional grant funds, they decided to also consider the state's mobile crisis response teams and making sure individuals have somewhere to go after a crisis, if needed.

"Within the state of Nebraska, in terms of crisis services, there has been active work in trying to continue to grow that continuum," Dawson said.

Making sure people have someone to talk to, someone to respond and somewhere to go will help to "level the playing field across Nebraska" and ensure consistent standards of care, Dawson said.

If you need help If you or a loved one need assistance, reach out to: * National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 * A faith-based leader, health care professional or student health center on campus * Nebraska Family Helpline at 888-866-8660 * Rural Response Hotline at 800-464-0258 * Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746 * National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or test LOVEIS to 22522 * National Child Abuse Hotline at 800-422-4453 or text 800-422-4453 * National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673

This report includes material from The Associated Press.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0