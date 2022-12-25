Nebraska farms, businesses receive federal funding for renewable energy systems

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide $2 million to Nebraska to build renewable energy systems at businesses and farms across the state.
A total of 36 projects in Nebraska received funding through the Rural Energy for America Program, or REAP, said Kate Bolz, USDA's rural development state director for Nebraska.
"Nebraska businesses and agriculture producers benefit from savings on their energy bills while our communities benefit from new jobs and stronger energy infrastructure," Bolz, a former state senator from Lincoln, said in a statement. "These projects are a win-win here in the heartland."
Among the projects that received funding are two in the Lincoln area.
Beattie Land LLC, which leases nonresidential buildings in Lincoln, will receive $10,000 to install a more energy-efficient electric irrigation motor that is expected to save the company $3,176 annually.
The project is expected to replace more than 69,000 kilowatt hours, which is enough to provide electricity to six homes.
Bevans Enterprises Inc., a turkey farm in Waverly, received $67,800 to install a more energy-efficient heat reclamation system, which is expected to save 2.2 million kilowatt hours per year — enough to power 204 homes.
The savings from that project are estimated at more than $51,000, according to the USDA.
Other projects include installing solar arrays, wind turbines, energy-efficient grain dryers and well bowls.
USDA also said it would make $300 million available through the Rural Energy for America Program to support further projects moving forward. Most of that money — $250 million — was appropriated through the Inflation Reduction Act.
Top Journal Star photos for December
A portion of Lincoln's new South Beltway intersection with U.S. 77 is photographed by a drone, just outside on Lincoln city limits on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Roca. The South beltway is currently set to open Dec. 14, which is six months earlier than expected. The 11 mile freeway is one of the cities largest construction projects to date.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst celebrates after making a kill against Kansas during a second-round NCAA Tournament match Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Ally Batenhorst reacts after scoring against Kansas during a second-round NCAA Tournament match Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly Middle School teacher Caitlin Bell talks with seventh grade students Hayden Ryan (from left), Logan Haas and Bailey Hitz during a language arts class, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Waverly.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Millard West's Grace Kelly (20) drives in for a layup against Lincoln East on Thursday at East High School.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Nebraska's Maggie Mendelson (44) celebrates with her team after a scoring against Delaware State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Miami's Abby Cassiano (15) scores over Kansas' Rachel Langs (2) during a first-round NCAA Tournament match Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska assistant coach Mickey Joseph walks out of Lancaster County Department of Corrections, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Travis Mannschreck stocks records on the opening day of his business, First Day Vinyl , Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, First Day Vinyl Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Firefighters from Lincoln Fire & Rescue inspect the damage after a fire Thursday at a Ruskin Place apartment building at 910 Rutland Drive. There were concerns about HVAC units on top of the building causing the roof to sag.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A nearly 40-foot blue spruce is hoisted onto a trailer Monday morning before it was transported to the state Capitol, where it will be on display in the rotunda throughout the holiday season.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Juwan Gary (4) quiets the crowd after the Huskers defeated Creighton on Sunday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Sam Volkmer (left), Matthew Bittinger (center), and Alma Cerretta play a board game at Mana Games Cafe in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Mari Shumaker has his hair fly as he drives to the basket past Millard North's Jacob Martin in overtime on Friday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher (left) and Emmanuel Bandoumel react after a foul call against the Huskers with nine seconds left in overtime in a loss to Purdue on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Purdue's Braden Smith tries to steal the ball away from Nebraska's Sam Griesel on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Samford's Emily Bowman (left) tries to guard Nebraska's Allison Weidner as she dribbles the ball down court in the third quarter on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Estelle Sodji, a fifth grade student at Roper Elementary, jumps up in the air for a Russian toe touch dancing move as part of Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company's Backstage at the Ballet, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
From left to right, Nebraska's Sam Haiby, Kendall Moriarty, Allison Weidner and Callin Hake celebrate a three-pointer made by Jaz Shelley (not pictured) against Wisconsin on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Simon and Rachel Rezac smile upon seeing their donated Christmas tree light up during the annual Nebraska State Christmas tree lighting Sunday.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Construction workers prepare to take out a section of the east stairwell during the demolition of Piper Hall on Monday at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Bobby Purviance (center) strapped into a Eksoskeleton by physical therapist Taylor Z during a presentation to showcase the new technology on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Bryan West Campus in Lincoln. The Eksoskeleton is a computerized walking frame that supports a patient’s body weight as he or she learns to walk and regain mobility. It seeks to benefit patients learning to walk again after a stroke or traumatic injury to the brain or spine. With donations from the Fraternal Order of Eagles in 2021. Over 40 patients at Bryan have used the new piece of technology in their recovery.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The former Grandmother's building at 6940 A St. is being torn down to make way for extra parking for the nearby Nebraska Orthopaedic Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Capitol Administrator Bob Ripley is leading the renovation of the building's heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, which is slated for completion in 2026.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Josh Atanasu takes a moment to himself as he visits the grave of his friend, Jacob Kraatz during a wreath laying ceremony on Saturday at Wyuka Cemetery.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
As soon as the South Beltway opened to traffic on Wednesday, truck traffic was shifted away from the former Nebraska 2 route through Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Bryce Walker, a pharmacist at Kohll's Pharmacy in Lincoln, works Thursday to fill prescriptions. A consultant's report found that Americans pay the highest prescription drug costs in the world — more than twice what people pay in Canada and the United Kingdom.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Sister Janelle Buettner speaks with Kolby Tran about his science homework Friday at North American Martyrs Catholic School.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Austin Hurt scoops fresh snow off a sidewalk at 12th and O streets Monday
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green poses for a portrait, Monday at Canfield Administration Building in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A band of light hits GY Sgt. Timothy Olsen as he tries to stay warm beneath a canvas tent during a wreath laying ceremony on Saturday at Wyuka Cemetery.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
'TIS THE SEASON
Santa (aka Chris Boyer) gives a jaunty laugh as kids ask for gifts during a holiday event Friday at Tower Square in downtown Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Andrew Gaines (right) and Lincoln East's Connor Hamilton react after Hamilton was called for a shooting foul on Thursday at Lincoln High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Madison Adams tries to reel in a pass while defended by Lincoln High's Nyawarga Jock on Thursday at Lincoln High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or
cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!