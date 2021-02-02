Nebraska fire kills 48 cats at home that doubled as shelter

CHAPPELL, Neb. (AP) — At least 48 cats were killed in a fire at a western Nebraska house that doubled as an animal shelter.

The fire last Friday started in the laundry room of Michelle Tynan’s house in Chappell, about 370 miles (600 kilometers) west of Omaha.

Tynan, who co-founded the Nebraska Loves Cats nonprofit, said she discovered the dryer was on fire when she awoke to the smell of smoke shortly after midnight.

Tynan said she called 911, grabbed as many cats as she could and broke some windows so other cats could escape as she ran outside. Tynan said first responders wouldn't let her re-enter the house to rescue more animals.

“I could hear the cats crying and I was begging for somebody to please let me go back in and get the animals out,” Tynan said to the North Platte Telegraph. “I was just beside myself in grief, screaming.”