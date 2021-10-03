 Skip to main content
Nebraska firm says ransomware knocks its websites offline

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A ransomware attack has disrupted several trade industry and auction websites run by a Nebraska company.

Sandhills Global, which is based in Lincoln, told its customers that its operations were disrupted by a ransomware attack, and it had shut down several systems temporarily to protect data, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

Publications operated by Sandhills that were not available online Sunday include Truck Paper, TractorHouse, AuctionTime, Machinery Trader, ForestryTrader, HiBid, RentalYard, Motorsports Universe, CraneTrader, MarketBook, RV Universe, Oil Field Trader, Aircraft, LiveStockMarket, Controller and Aircraft.com.

The company said it had hired cybersecurity experts to help it respond to the attack, and Sandhills continues to investigate whether any client data had been accessed or impacted by this incident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

