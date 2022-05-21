Nebraska game cops seize 265 fish, write $6,200 in fines, at same lake in four days

PETER SALTER
Lincoln Journal Star
The fishing party at Omaha’s Standing Bear Lake was having a whopper of a day last week — until state conservation officers showed up.
They’d caught their 15-fish bag limit of crappie and bluegill, but the water kept providing, and they kept taking, said Lt. Stacey Lewton of the state Game and Parks Commission.
And by the time his officers arrived, they’d pulled 162 more fish out of the lake than allowed by state law.
The most prolific angler left with a fine of $2,849 — a penalty for exceeding the bag limit, and $25 in damages for each fish over the limit, Lewton said. Another member of the party received a $349 fine, and a third wasn’t ticketed.
But his officers weren’t done. Four days later, same lake, different fishing party: They found a group with 103 fish too many. This time, one of the anglers was fined $2,449, and another $549.
Add it all up, and: $6,196 in fines, 265 seized fish.
“They’re pretty sizable over-bags,” Lewton said. “We do receive some of these every day, but this is an extraordinarily high number of fish that were caught.”
In both cases, the officers found the fish in buckets, already dead, so they couldn’t return them to the water.
But they won’t go to waste. For now, they’re being stored in a freezer to serve as evidence in case the anglers try to fight their tickets.
Once the cases are cleared, they’ll likely be donated — along with the rest of the summer’s confiscated fish — to feed the rehabilitating birds at the Raptor Recovery Center, he said.
“We try to make sure game isn’t wasted, whether it’s a deer or fish or bird.”
The best places to catch fish in Southeast Nebraska
Walleye
Crankbaits are a popular lure when fishing for walleye at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area in Keith County. While the state's biggest waters are the best places to look for walleye, the commission's survey said Burchard Lake is one place anglers in the eastern part of the state might find success.
NEBRASKALAND MAGAZINE, NGPC
White bass
A doll fly jig tricked this white bass at Swanson Reservoir in Hitchcock County. The lake at Yankee Hill State Wildlife Management Area should be a good spot to catch white bass this year.
NEBRASKALAND MAGAZINE, NGPC
Wiper
Daryl Bauer, fisheries outreach program manager with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, holds a Master Angler wiper he caught at Swanson Reservoir in August 2011. While this hybrid species from white bass and striped bass prefers large bodies of water like its parent species, Branched Oak should have its share of large wipers.
NEBRASKA GAME AND PARKS COMMISSION
Bluegill
Any body of water in Nebraska that is too big to jump across probably has some bluegill in it. According to the report, Yankee Hill, Wildwood and Willard Meyer lakes in Southeast Nebraska are good bluegill spots year after year.
GREG WAGNER, NGPC
Crappie
An angler releases a crappie caught on a fly in a Sarpy County private pond. Good locations in the region for crappie this year include Hedgefield Reservoir, Big Indian Reservoir, Homestead Lake and Burchard Lake.
NEBRASKALAND MAGAZINE, NGPC
Largemouth bass
Eli Kurrus of Gretna holds a largemouth bass caught at a pond in Cass County in June 2019. When looking for bass at least 15 inches long in Southeast Nebraska, the report suggests trying Burchard Lake, Holmes Lake, Lake Wanahoo and Oxbow Trail Reservoir.
NEBRASKALAND MAGAZINE, NGPC
Channel catfish
Channel catfish are the most widespread and common of the large catfish in Nebraska. This year, the commission expects good numbers of 16-inch and larger channel cats in these area lakes and reservoirs: Pawnee, Branched Oak and Big Indian. The Missouri River is also a good fishery for catfish.
NEBRASKALAND MAGAZINE, NGPC
Blue catfish
In Southeast Nebraska, you can find blue catfish in Pawnee and Branched Oak lakes, but if you want the really big ones, head for the Missouri River. Some of those will hit triple digits.
NEBRASKALAND MAGAZINE, NGPC
Record catfish
Richard Hagen caught an 89-pound flathead catfish — a new state record — in the Missouri River in June 2020.
Courtesy photo
Northern pike
A northern pike is guided into a landing net at Elwood Reservoir in Gosper County. Lake Wanahoo near Wahoo offers some pike habitat and fishing, but all pike you catch there must be released.
NEBRASKALAND MAGAZINE, NGPC
Rainbow trout
While you can't pursue the Trout Slam in Southeast Nebraska, you can catch trout here. Rainbow trout are stocked across Nebraska in city ponds and state park lakes, including Lincoln's Holmes Lake.
NEBRASKALAND MAGAZINE, NGPC
