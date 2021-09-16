 Skip to main content
Nebraska girl slaps boy over rumors that class lizard died
Nebraska girl slaps boy over rumors that class lizard died

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Rumors that a middle school class gecko had died prompted one Nebraska girl to slap another student.

Police said the girl admitted slapping a 13-year-old boy during a football game at Millard Central Middle School on Monday because the lizard was missing and some classmates had said the boy had killed it.

But the Omaha World-Herald reports that the gecko was actually fine and was found in his cage Tuesday morning safe and sound, according to the police report.

However, the 13-year-old girl wound up in a heap of trouble. She was cited on suspicion of third-degree assault and released to her mother's custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

