Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, wife test positive for COVID

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, the Republican governor revealed in a statement Wednesday morning.

Ricketts said both he and his wife, Susan, “are experiencing very minor symptoms.” Both will self-isolate in accordance with guidelines issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the statement said.

A spokesman for Ricketts did not immediately respond to questions Wednesday about when the governor tested positive, what symptoms he and his wife have experienced or how long they plan to isolate.

