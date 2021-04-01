Nebraska Gov. Ricketts to get coronavirus vaccine Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts will get his first coronavirus vaccination shot on Saturday at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

The 56-year-old governor had previously signed up for the vaccine online, and was notified earlier this week that he was eligible for an appointment. He's scheduled to get the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Douglas County on Thursday started offering vaccinations to residents who are at least 45 years old. Other parts of the state have moved to younger age groups, and on Monday, the state will allow public health districts to vaccinate anyone who is at least 16 years old if they have an adequate supply of doses and appointments.

Ricketts and state health officials are still urging residents to sign up for a shot on the state's registration website, vaccinate.ne.gov. Phone registrations are also available by calling 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

Residents can also get appointments through the federal retail pharmacy program, which is making shots available through online sign-ups at Hy-Vees, Walmarts and other local pharmacies in Nebraska.