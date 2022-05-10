Nebraska governor

Just In
Nebraska will add two more highly anticipated golf courses this year. The Lost Rail northwest of Gretna and Landmand in northeast Nebraska are planning summer openings.
The city attorney declined to comment on a new federal lawsuit filed earlier this week in Lincoln involving the actions of the same Cozad officer, John Peden, earlier this spring.
To Pam Klenda, a 75-year-old cashier and host at Big Fred's Pizza Garden & Lounge for 50 years, the reason she stays at the Omaha pizzeria is obvious. “I know everybody."
Mutual of Omaha proposes acquiring second downtown block, with city buying insurer's parking garages
The development agreement sets out the rights and obligations of both Mutual and the city in the massive project — not the least of which is the requirement that the city develop a streetcar line linking downtown and midtown.
The state said the killing was first-degree murder. That Barnes kicked his way into the house, just as he'd threatened to do in texts later deleted, after she told him their relationship was over and not to come home.
OMAHA — Nebraska Republicans will pick a nominee for governor Tuesday in a bitter primary race that was upended in recent weeks after a leadin…
Some areas, including Lincoln, received more rain in the past seven days than in the previous six months, reducing the severity of the state's drought.
A southeastern Nebraska police chief says a man shot by a Beatrice police officer in a confrontation following a high-speed chase has died. Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang tells radio station KWBE that 35-year-old Bradley Allen died Tuesday afternoon — nearly three days after the Saturday night shooting. Lang said Allen had led officers on a high-speed chase in Gage County that exceeded 100 mph at times. Allen eventually fled the vehicle on foot and was later confronted by a Beatrice officer. The officer said Allen yelled that he had a gun, then reached into his waistband. leading the officer to shoot Allen several times. Police had said Monday that Allen was in critical but stable condition following surgery.
A 44-year-old Omaha man who killed a real estate agent has been sentenced to life in prison. Ross Lorello was sentenced Wednesday for first-degree murder in the shooting death of 70-year-old Mickey Sodoro in December 2020. Prosecutors said Lorello intended to kill Sodoro after the two men met at a south Omaha home Lorello planned to rent. Lorello hid Sodoro's body in a crawl space in the home's garage before leaving the house. He told authorities that Sodoro had left with another person after they signed the rental agreement. Lorello, who was convicted in February, declined to address the judge or the victim's family before he was sentenced.