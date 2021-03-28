Nebraska group raises over $1M for Vietnam veterans memorial

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A veterans group has raised more than $1 million to build a monument to the 396 Nebraskans who died in the Vietnam War.

The $4 million project in Papillion would be built on two acres of city-owned land. Howard Ball with the Nebraska Vietnam Veteran Memorial Foundation said the coronavirus pandemic has hurt fundraising but the group is determined to complete the project.

The group’s efforts have been helped by a $1 million donation from one donor and a $250,000 donation from another person. Both those donors want to remain anonymous.

The memorial will feature a V-shaped wall made out of black granite that is reminiscent of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., but it won’t be a replica.

The Nebraska monument will list the 396 Nebraskans who died in the war on one side, and other side of the wall will feature tiles dedicated to each fallen service member with a photo, date of death and a link to more biographical information online.

A UH-1 Huey medical helicopter that was flown in Vietnam during the war has also been donated to the Nebraska group. Plans call for the helicopter to be refurbished and mounted on a pole a few feet above the ground to appear as if it is hovering.

The foundation hopes to raise enough money to complete the park in 2022.

