Nebraska Guard leads key piece of shrunken 'Global War on Terror' in East Africa

The United States military has executed a messy pullout from the 20-year war in Afghanistan, and its once-overpowering presence in Iraq has shriveled to a rump force of 2,500 non-combat troops.
It would seem the global war on terror, launched by President George W. Bush soon after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and fought in various ways under various names by three subsequent commanders in chief, has finally been swept into history’s dustbin.
Not quite.
For the past six months, about 200 members of the Nebraska National Guard have been playing a pivotal role in what may be the largest remaining U.S. counterterrorism operation in the world.
Last summer the Lincoln-based 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade — a unit with a history traceable back to the Civil War — deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, in East Africa.
The Nebraska Guard troops make up the headquarters staff of the military’s Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, a multinational operation that dates to 2002. The 67th Brigade’s commander, Col. Brian Medcalf, serves as chief of staff to Maj. Gen. William Zana, who leads the task force.
Djibouti is a small former French colony, in one of the world’s most strategic and troubled locations: on the Red Sea, the gateway to the Suez Canal — a critical chokepoint for trade between Europe and Asia.
“It’s kind of a crossroads between three continents,” said Medcalf, who grew up near Elgin, Nebraska. “This area is strategically located. It’s important to America because of all the shipping channels to the Red Sea.”
Camp Lemonnier is on the coast within 10 miles of Somalia, a failed state from which the al-Qaida-affiliated terror group al-Shabab has carried out attacks since the mid-2000s. U.S. Special Operations Forces have long fought al-Shabab in Somalia alongside indigenous forces, but President Donald Trump withdrew them a year ago during the final weeks of his administration.
Less than 100 miles away is Yemen, the site of a fierce and long-running proxy war between factions backed by Saudi Arabia and Iran. So are Ethiopia and Eritrea, where forces have battled over Eritrean sovereignty since long before its 1993 independence.
“The Horn of Africa — that’s a rough neighborhood,” said Tyler White, director of the National Security Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “Djibouti is one of those areas where we think we can make a difference.”
It appears the U.S. is planning to stay awhile. It has expanded Camp Lemonnier, a former French Foreign Legion camp, from 88 to 500 acres, and spent more than $1 billion in improvements. In 2014, it signed a 10-year lease extension on Camp Lemonnier for $63 million a year, with an option for 10 additional years.
France, Italy, Japan and China all have established their own bases in Djibouti. Saudi Arabia is reportedly planning to build one, too.
“Djibouti makes a lot of sense, strategically,” White said.
Though the task force has been fighting terrorism for nearly two decades, even some of the Nebraska soldiers now leading it knew little about the place until they received deployment orders early last year. They are scheduled to return home in the spring.
“I was completely oblivious to what goes on here,” said Maj. Luke Holland, 38, of Elkhorn, deputy director of the task force’s Crisis Branch. “When you get into the theater, you realize there’s a lot more happening than people understand.”
The task force was led by Marines in its earliest years, then by the Navy, and evolved into a mission staffed mostly by Army National Guard and Reserve units. The U.S. contingent includes about 2,000 troops as well as about 2,500 civilians at Camp Lemonnier.
The task force’s emphasis has been on training and boosting partnerships with militaries in the region while building up infrastructure. At the same time, it has supported drone operations targeting al-Shabab leaders in Somalia and Navy efforts to quell an explosion of Somali piracy in the region a decade ago.
“The threats in this area are numerous,” said Austin Doctor, a researcher with the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education Center (NCITE) who studies sub-Saharan Africa. “They’ve evolved from these various obvious threats to just general instability.”
Though the Horn of Africa mission has endured through four presidential administrations, it’s been called a symbol of the Biden approach to counterterrorism: a small number of troops operating “over the horizon” rather than the large occupying forces employed in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“It’s not going to be a big, heavy presence,” White said. “In the Middle East, it was essentially an invasion. The nature of the engagement is different. We’re not trying to support a government that we created.”
Medcalf said his soldiers’ most critical work involves crisis planning with the embassies of the United States and close allies in East Africa. Who would respond, and how, in case of a coup attempt, riots or civil war?
These aren’t unfathomable scenarios — they’re troubles that have afflicted nearly every country in the region in recent years.
“We are always prepared to respond, if asked, to any ambassador,” Medcalf said. “That’s our no-fail mission.”
How does he know the task force’s mission is succeeding? Because they’re not in the headlines.
“The best part is that you haven’t heard of any issues. There haven’t been any major crises,” he said.
Holland’s job as deputy director of the Crisis Branch is to work with U.S. embassy personnel and draw up response plans. They game out crisis scenarios ahead of time and create plans for boosted security during difficult times.
“In the event of crisis, we are the people who are on the ground,” Holland said. “We work long hours. At a moment’s notice, we’re prepared to respond.”
He believes the many Guard members who come from smaller cities and towns are especially well-suited to the mission.
“The work ethic and the camaraderie, the looking out for one another that you see in Nebraska, are really useful on this deployment,” said Holland, who grew up in Axtell, population 732. “Small-town Nebraskans are making an international impact here on the (African) continent.”
Sgt. 1st Class David Wooten works with the militaries of other nations as the task force’s foreign liaison officers’ coordinator. Every day, he talks with counterparts from other nations represented in Djibouti.
Wooten, 46, of Lincoln, joined the Marines in 1997 and later switched to the Nebraska Army National Guard. He and his wife, Misty, have 10 children. One of his sons, Spc. Micaiah Wooten, 21, is also deployed to Djibouti.
That’s earned them a bit of attention among U.S. allies in East Africa. The Italian commander invited them to join him for lunch. And the Spanish commander presented them with pool passes to the hotel where the Spanish soldiers are billeted.
A French officer taught David Wooten to play the ukulele.
“Even though we all have cultural differences,” he said, “kindness is universal.”
First Lt. Travis Prather is also a military liaison — in his case, with the Djiboutian armed forces.
The job has put him in a position to experience some things unfamiliar to a 25-year-old agriculture graduate from McKenzie, Tennessee, who now works at a feedlot in rural Stapleton, Nebraska.
Like eating camel meat at a restaurant in Djibouti. He said it was cut into strips and served grilled, like fajitas.
“I was actually pleasantly surprised,” Prather said.
He said he has been impressed with Djiboutians’ respect for elders in the community, and their resourcefulness in raising herds of camels and goats to support their families, even with few resources.
And he has learned to speak a little French — a language he skipped taking in school because he thought he would never use it.
“We’re guests,” Prather said, “and my job is to make sure we continue to be good guests.”
The Djibouti soldiers he has worked with are mostly Muslim. Prayer, five times a day, is mandatory.
“(Islam) is intrinsically tied in with everything they do,” Prather said. “They have to stop to pray, or we schedule meetings around prayer.”
Staff Sgt. Ryan Rodehorst’s job as a religious affairs non-commissioned officer has also required him to learn something about Islam, though his own background is Christian.
“We’re here to support anything, regardless of faith,” said Rodehorst, whose civilian job is in information technology at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
He discovered that Islam, which is practiced by 1.9 billion people worldwide, is as diverse as Christianity, which has 2.3 billion followers. He was surprised to meet and work with a French Muslim chaplain who is a woman.
“It’s a tapestry of countries, traditions, faiths,” he said.
Maj. Mat Field is in charge of keeping the task force’s communications running. He must maintain video, voice, data and email networks across an eight-country region as large as the Eastern Seaboard. Sometimes it means wiring up small camps in remote places.
“This day and age, commanders have a need for data,” Field said. “We have to have lots of communication types.”
In Djibouti, the climate is fierce and the geography forbidding — from desert to mountains, in a country the size of New Jersey.
Rainfall averages less than 5 inches per year. Summer daytime temperatures are well over 100 degrees from June into September. Oh, and it’s muggy, too.
“Africa throws the whole gamut of natural and meteorological challenges at us on a daily basis,” Field said.
The limited infrastructure in Djibouti poses a problem for Master Sgt. Lillie Chambers, who is the senior enlisted logistician for the task force. She is in charge of about 100 soldiers who must keep camps across the region supplied, by land and by air. The road network is poor.
“The potholes, they could swallow you whole,” she said.
Before Christmas, Chambers needed to ship a firetruck to a nearby country. It had to go by air, but the airfield was 30 minutes away.
“It’s just not as easy as loading it onto a flatbed and hauling it to its location,” she said. “You have to go through a landfill where you drive between piles of garbage. Some of them are burning. People are running through the piles, salvaging what they can.”
Besides her logistics work, Chambers took part in a Defense Department initiative called Women, Peace and Security that brought together 45 female soldiers and police officers from seven countries at a symposium in September in Djibouti.
“As women, (we) listen to one another and lean on one another,” said Chambers, 37, who lives in Bennet, Nebraska. “At the end of the day, we’re all humans. We’re all fighting for the same reasons. We all love our countries.”
The Nebraska Guard soldiers in Djibouti who previously deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan say this work is nothing like the active combat role they played back then.
“This is completely different,” said Rodehorst, the religious affairs sergeant, who deployed to Iraq 10 years ago. “That’s what I like about the military. I would never in a million years have thought I would be doing this.”
They like meeting people and helping people, in a place many of them knew almost nothing about before their boots hit the dusty ground.
“This is the most meaningful job I’ve ever had, the most impactful,” Wooten said. “This is a global impact. It’s very cool to be part of.”
