Nebraska health officials worry about uptick in COVID cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Public health officials expressed growing concern Tuesday about a recent increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska, primarily among residents who haven't been vaccinated.

Officials said they were worried about the slow-but-steady increase in infected people who end up hospitalized, putting pressure on COVID-19 treatment units.

“From a risk assessment perspective right now, I have serious concerns, particularly about that part of our population that has not been vaccinated,” said Jeremy Eschliman, health director at the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department in central Nebraska.

Nebraska reported 978 new cases in the week ending Thursday, a 42% increase over the previous week and exactly double the 489 new cases logged two weeks earlier, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most other states have seen larger increases, however, especially Southern states with lower vaccination rates. Nebraska's growth rate ranks 41st nationally.

Despite the increase, Gov. Pete Ricketts repeated Tuesday that the state will not be imposing mask or vaccination requirements despite new CDC guidance.