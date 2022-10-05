Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund expanding aid, loosening rules

The Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund has announced some changes aimed at getting more money to more people who need help.

The fund, which was established in February to help prevent homeowners from falling behind on their mortgages and losing their homes, has spent about $11 million of its $50 million allotment so far.

The money came from the U.S. Treasury as part of coronavirus relief funds and is being administered by the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority.

The program so far has provided assistance for past-due mortgage payments, past-due real estate taxes, past-due homeowners or flood insurance, and past-due homeowners association dues to low-income homeowners who have at least one family member that has been impacted by the pandemic.

NIFA said in a news release that after examining how funds were spent over the first seven months, it sought and received permission to expand to provide additional assistance.

The fund now will provide up to $40,000 in assistance to each qualifying homeowner, up from a previous cap of $30,000. It also will offer assistance to homeowners who have a deferred balance on their mortgage loan but who are not yet in default.

In addition, the fund is now offering assistance with paying certain past-due utility bills, including internet service.

Nebraskans can apply online at NebraskaHAF.com. A call center is also available to provide assistance Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The call center number is 844-565-7146.

All funds will be distributed until they run out, and they do not need to be paid back.