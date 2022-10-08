Nebraska Hospital Association, UNMC announce data collaboration

A new agreement between the Nebraska Hospital Association and the University of Nebraska Medical Center will open a trove of aggregate, de-identified hospital data to researchers and students seeking to study health trends across Nebraska.

Jeremy Nordquist, the hospital association’s president, said researchers will be able to analyze data to enhance public health in the state, address rural and minority health disparities and identify trends in chronic diseases.

“This is really a big step to work with UNMC on this,” he said. “We’re really excited about this.”

Nordquist said the data that researchers will be able to access is claims data that its member hospitals send to insurance companies in order to get paid for the care they deliver. The association’s members include all of the hospitals in the state except Veterans Administration facilities and a few outpatient surgical centers.

That means researchers could tap data from the state’s hospitals. Generally, hospitals maintain their own data, making it challenging for researchers to conduct studies on a broader scale.

Nordquist stressed that the data does not come from hospitals’ electronic patient records and therefore does not include patient names, addresses or Social Security numbers. However, it does include some demographic information, specifically ZIP codes, age, race and ethnicity. That will allow researchers to study trends in various parts of the state. They could, for instance, compare five-year diabetes trends among Latino men over age 65 in certain ZIP codes.

Researchers then could use the data to seek grants, try interventions intended to address problems and see if those interventions result in improvements in health indicators.

“We think the aggregation of the data and the demographic and geographic information ... really is extremely powerful and almost limitless in the information and research that can be done from it,” he said.

Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC’s chancellor, said the association or member hospitals also could ask UNMC researchers to answer questions about their own data if they don’t have the resources to do so.

“It’s data-sharing to benefit the hospitals and the communities they serve,” he said. “And it’s data-sharing for us to benefit the state through the research that we do and to push back the frontiers of science.”

Nordquist said the hospital association maintains five years of data at a time and updates it quarterly, making it close to real-time information.

The hospital association does not, however, have the staff necessary to do the kind of research that academic researchers can conduct. State officials also will have some access to the data, and the association is working with them on ways they can use it to inform policy. The association may consider other partners.

With nondisclosure and confidentiality agreements now in place, Gold said, instruction for interested researchers will begin in October. The university should be ready for the first projects by the end of the year. Processes will be in place to vet them.

“The proof of the pudding will be in the impact on some of the local communities that we serve,” Gold said.